Proposed changes to expand North Dakota's Renaissance Zone community development program are on the way to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Senate on Monday passed Senate Bill 2391 in a 41-5 vote, after a conference committee met to reconcile differences. The legislation on Friday cleared the state of House of Representatives, 77-15.

The bill by Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks, is in line with changes advocated by Burgum.

The 1999 Legislature created the Renaissance Zone Program; 62 communities have joined since, with 54 of them active. More than 1,500 projects have been completed under the program.

Renaissance Zone projects receive up to five years of tax breaks, but do continue to pay property taxes on the land value during the exemption period. North Dakota's state Commerce Department manages the Renaissance Zone programs.

The bill would extend the program's benefit term from five years to eight, increase the extension of cities' zone status from increments of five years to 10, and allow a zone to have a second area outside its continuous boundary but no more than three square blocks in size.

Another change would make properties eligible again for Renaissance Zone benefits 30 years after a project's completion.

The conference committee amended the bill to set categories of required rehabilitation costs for types of properties to receive certain periods of tax breaks.

Those categories include 75% of the current and true value of a commercial or residential property for more than five years of tax exemptions, or 50% for those properties to receive less than five years of tax breaks, among others.

For example, that means a $100,000 property would need at least $75,000 of rehabilitation work done to qualify for tax breaks of more than five years.

"We're looking at buildings that are taking a substantial investment to make sure that they're improved and we still keep those buildings on the tax rolls," Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, told the Tribune.

Other categories include public utility infrastructure and owner-occupied single-family residential properties.

Burgum in his State of the State address to the Legislature in January called on lawmakers to "reinvigorate" the Renaissance Zone program "by allowing additional flexibility and reentry into the program and to reduce red tape and barriers to having projects approved."

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said the bill "largely aligns" with what Burgum called for in his speech.

Burgum last month signed a bill to allow communities to reenter the Renaissance Zone program. Zones in several cities, including Bismarck, expired in recent years, with no way to reapply.