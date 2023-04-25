Legislation to close North Dakota's public pension plan is on its way to Gov. Doug Burgum's desk.

The state House of Representatives concurred with Senate amendments and passed House Bill 1040 in a 76-17 vote Tuesday. The Senate on Friday passed the bill, 28-19.

The bill would close the pension plan to new hires beginning in 2025 and put them in a defined-contribution plan, similar to a 401(k). House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, has shepherded the bill from the Legislature's interim Retirement Committee.

The House killed Senate Bill 2239 by Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, 19-74. The bill sought to preserve the pension plan.

The two bills competed on one of the session's foremost issues: the future of the pension plan and how to address its roughly $1.9 billion unfunded liability, or shortfall. Burgum supports 1040.

North Dakota United, the union that represents state employees, wants to stick with the pension plan. The pension plan as of last year had more than 53,000 members, including more than 23,000 current employees and nearly 14,000 retirees and beneficiaries. About 60% of employees participating in the plan are employees of local governments.

The Senate earlier this month had passed House Bill 1040, 29-18, sending it to Senate budget writers to review, with amendments sent back to lawmakers.

The bill proposes a 30-year plan -- up from 20 as initially proposed -- updated every two years, for calculations of components to make the pension plan solvent, including a one-time infusion of $135 million from a state fund derived from oil taxes.

The bill includes a $10,000, three-year incentive for public employees enrolled in the pension plan and hired in the last five years to switch to the bill's defined-contribution plan. New hires beginning in 2025 would have only the defined-contribution plan.

The bill also includes a mandatory 2023-24 interim legislative study of best practices for public employee retirement plans, and removes $70 million deposits every two years from earnings of the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings into the pension fund to help make it solvent. The amendments also add $65 million from oil taxes every two years for the pension plan.

The House in February had passed bill, 77-16.

Lefor on Tuesday called the bill "a long-term plan, and we're looking out on the horizon several decades."

"This has been well thought out. This has been well vetted. It's time to close the defined-benefit plan. It's time to open up a best practices, defined-contribution plan for the betterment of our state," Lefor told the House.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, said the bill "will likely cost the state billions of dollars as we close out this plan.

"There is no solution before us that is free. We cannot kid ourselves. No course of action has a zero price tag, so it's a choice: Do we double down and invest to make the plan whole, or do we buy ourselves out of this obligation and chart a new path forward?" Mock told the House.

Cleary said the Senate-passed version of 1040 "does improve the bill marginally," but he opposed the bill, citing its cost and "what else could we be doing with that money instead of closing that pension plan," such as potential future tax cuts.

"Over the next 30 years, this is just going to be an incredible amount of money that we're going to be putting in to closing this plan, biennium after biennium," Cleary said Friday.

PERS Executive Director Scott Miller told the Tribune that Lefor's bill would cost $4.94 billion and Cleary's bill would cost $930 million, both over the next 30 years.

"At over $4 billion dollars difference, HB 1040 is about to be the most expensive mistake in the history of the state of North Dakota," Miller told the Tribune.

Lefor cited work by TIAA and the Reason Foundation in the proposal, and told the House, "Let's look at solid statistics given to us by experts in the field, not by someone who has a vested interest like PERS. I don't read PERS fiscal notes anymore."

Fiscal notes are a state agency's cost estimates to implement legislation.

TIAA is a financial services company. The Reason Foundation is a libertarian think tank.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said lawmakers "have to acknowledge that the PERS defined-benefit plan is a ticking fiscal time bomb, and we have to have the courage today to defuse, because if we don't ... the hole's going to get deeper, and so we have to have the courage to do it."

"If we look at the big picture, I think, and look at the numbers, you'll have to acknowledge that we're providing stability for that plan and we're also telling new employees that, 'Hey, you come to work for North Dakota, you get to own your retirement assets, and nobody's going to manage them for you,'" Hogue told the Senate, who lauded the bill's $200 million "injection" as "a very good down payment into that fund."

When the defined-benefit plan will run out of money depends on a number of factors, including how many retirees are being paid, how long they live, and what future salaries are, according to Lefor.

In 2000, the plan was 114% funded; now it's about 65%, according to Lefor, who called that drop "unsustainable." The state for years hasn't put in money to address the unfunded liability, he said.

Supporters said the portability of a defined-contribution plan would appeal to younger, newer employees.

Cleary sought to preserve the pension plan with a $250 million infusion from the general fund in the 2023-25 biennium and contributions from the state over the next three decades. The bill would have increased employee contributions by 1% and employer contributions by 3.6%, according to Cleary.

The legislation also would have expanded the option of enrolling in the state's defined-contribution plan to all employees. Cleary has said his bill "gives everyone the choice of both, who is coming in as a new employee." North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said 1040 "will undoubtedly have devastating effects on our state’s ability to recruit and retain workers into our public workforce." "To help retain this world-class workforce, the state of North Dakota has offered a secure, modest but dependable retirement plan. This arrangement has worked exactly as intended for more than a generation. We are disappointed to see this important tool for recruitment and retention come to an end," he said.