Gov. Doug Burgum will be getting a bill from the Legislature that reinforces limits he opposes for a state spending panel he chairs.

Senate Bill 2029 preserves the cumulative spending limits for the governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission for approving federal and special funds between legislative sessions. The House of Representatives on Monday passed it in a 91-1 vote after a conference committee met.

The Senate had passed the bill, 42-4, on Thursday. It now goes to the governor.

The bill advanced by the Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee would not change the panel's two-year caps of $50 million of federal funds and $20 million of special funds.

The $20 million special funds limit was a stopgap approved in the November 2021 special legislative session held largely for reapportioning legislative districts and dividing federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid. Special funds are money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government.

The bill was meant to remedy the problem that resulted after the 2021 Legislature during its regular session imposed spending caps of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions. Any amount over the approved aggregate would need the OK of the Legislature, which meets every two years.

The issue came to light months after the 2021 bill passed, when requests to the Emergency Commission exceeded the caps, appearing to require the approval of the full Legislature.

The spending caps came following frustration in 2020 with the commission deciding how to spend over $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, with little input from lawmakers.

This session's bill initially sought to change the Emergency Commission's federal fund limit to 2% of the two-year general fund budget; the special fund limits would have been 1%. The 2021-23 general fund budget is about $5 billion. Two percent of that would be $100 million; 1% of it would be $50 million.

The House amended the percentages to dollar amounts.

"Hard dollar totals help to limit the amount that can be approved that is not being done by the full Legislature," Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said Thursday, adding that senators "did prefer the percentages, but the House was pretty strong that the bill would not pass at all and we would actually have lower limits if we were to reject that."

The bill also requires the state budget director to notify the Legislature of any funding approval requests which would exceed the caps.

Burgum has bristled at the "arbitrarily low" spending caps born from the bill he unsuccessfully vetoed in 2021. He's said the limits have created and not solved problems, and slowed the state's ability to put money to use.

The Emergency Commission also includes the secretary of state, House and Senate majority leaders and appropriations committee chairs.