North Dakota lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, vehicles' anti-pollution devices which contain precious metals.

The Senate on Monday concurred with House amendments on Senate Bill 2299 by Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva, and passed the bill unanimously. The state House of Representatives had passed the bill unanimously.

The bill would tighten the sale of detached, used catalytic converters with scrap metal dealer recordkeeping requirements and by banning scrap metal dealers from paying over $100 cash for the devices.

The bill also requires scrap metal dealers to register with the attorney general and to obtain a sales and use tax permit from the state tax commissioner. Only a registered scrap metal dealer could trade in detached catalytic converters.

Criminal penalties in the bill include a misdemeanor charge for recordkeeping noncompliance, and misdemeanor and felony charges for catalytic converter theft, depending on value, repair costs and previous offenses.

The anti-pollution devices are sought for the precious metals inside them, including palladium, platinum and rhodium, which remove pollutants from vehicle exhaust.

Catalytic converters on cars and pickups will contain 2 to 6 grams of the metals. Vehicles with bigger engines could have as many as 30 grams. Recoverable amounts are smaller. Emission standards and cost of the metals determine the ratio in which the metals are used.