North Dakota lawmakers have revived an effort to increase the state's interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph.
Gov. Doug Burgum last month rejected such a proposal -- House Bill 1475 -- a veto the state House of Representatives sustained.
But now after Burgum has signed a bill for primary enforcement of seat belt usage, supporters of an 80 mph speed limit might have a better chance of getting the governor on board.
The House in a 66-24 vote Monday passed an amended version of Senate Bill 2168 by Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, which largely relates to updating speeding fines, and now contains the 80 mph proposal. The bill goes back to the Senate for concurrence with the amendments.
Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, told the House that the bill wouldn't "undermine" the seat belt law Burgum signed, "but in fact it builds on top of that."
The bill would assess fines to adult passengers for not wearing a seat belt, as well as to the driver for any unbelted minors. Drivers currently pay the fines for all unbelted passengers. The bill also would restrict civil liability for the use or nonuse of a seat belt.
There are two interstates in North Dakota -- I-94 running east and west across the south, including through Bismarck-Mandan, and I-29 running north and south through the eastern Red River Valley.
Koppelman told the House in February in regards to HB 1475 that the state Department of Transportation would retain the ability to adjust the speed limit in areas of concern, such as curves and the scenic Badlands section near Medora, and could work with cities to determine the speed limit where interstates go through urban areas and the highway speeds are reduced. Koppelman has unsuccessfully proposed an 80 mph bill several other times.
Burgum's veto cited his administration's Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths, and the state's absence of a primary enforcement law for seat belt use. He has since signed Rummel's Senate Bill 2362 for such a law, which will take effect Aug. 1.
That law will require all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt, not just those in front seats. Law enforcement officers could issue citations as a primary offense. Not wearing a seat belt is a secondary offense, meaning officers can cite the offense only after another traffic infraction.
Burgum called a primary seat belt law "a reasonable and responsible means of mitigating the increased risk of a higher speed limit."
"In the absence of a primary seat belt law, I am unable to support the heightened risk of an increased speed limit on interstates," he wrote in his veto message on 1475.
Koppelman told the House that 2168 promotes "several of the key elements of safety under Vision Zero while at the same time it does increase the speed limit and it improves on the seat belt law we already passed."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.