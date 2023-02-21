Parshall City Auditor Kelly Woessner said the state auditor's office charged the city a $26,750 bill last year for conducting a citizen-petitioned audit.

The state fee "was just like a shell-shocker," she told the Tribune. "It was something that we just felt that should be changed."

State Auditor Josh Gallion and North Dakota lawmakers have clashed over proposed restrictions on audit fees charged to local governments, fees Woessner said can strain small communities. As a comparison, Parshall's audit costs totaled $39,200 from 2016-20, when an independent firm audited the city.

Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, said she brought House Bill 1508 to cap audit fees after she probed concerns of increases and discrepancies in various costs.

The House passed the bill earlier this month in a 54-40 vote, then passed an amended version, 58-36, on Tuesday. The bill goes to the Senate.

Gallion said he looks forward to continued discussions around the bill and local government audits, but called 1508 "not the right approach." He supports a Senate bill to address audit issues for local governments, which he said face a backlog of 600 years of audits.

The state auditor and lawmakers have sparred in recent years over how he has handled audit findings, such as publicizing audits before lawmakers are aware of findings, and notifying the attorney general of irregularities in one instance that sparked a monthslong criminal investigation but resulted in no charges.

Transparency?

Gallion, the second-term Republican auditor, disputed that his office's billing "is getting out of hand." Local governments can choose a private firm "or us," he added.

Auditor spokeswoman Emily Dalzell said the office's rate is "significantly lower than the private sector," being a $112 per hour average compared to a $157 per hour average to go to a private firm.

The bill would require audits performed by the state auditor to be reviewed and approved by a certified public accountant, according to Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley.

The bill had sought to cap audit fees for local governments at one-one-thousandth of a percent of their annual operating budget, and sought retroactive reimbursement from the state auditor for audit fees charged to North Dakota colleges and universities since July 2021, among its changes.

Those components "will be discussed in appropriate budgets coming further," Brandenburg told the House on Tuesday.

Gallion last week said the previous version of 1508 would undercut his office and its ability to pay its local government audit team.

He said his office's audit costs range from $10,000 to $20,000, depending on size and scope. The office's local government audit team "operates like a small business," charging an hourly billing rate that covers those employees' salaries and operating costs, he said.

"It's not like we are billing exorbitant prices and then we have some stockpile of cash somewhere," he said.

The office does have "minimal funds on hand" to help get from one pay period to the next if billings are late or if clients don't pay on time, he said.

O'Brien said state government has the check and balance of the Legislature to set fair rates for audit fees, and she questioned where all the money goes.

Gallion "should want to set the standard for transparency and not take it as offensive," she said.

CPA

Gallion said he found the CPA requirement "somewhat offensive" because his office is "much more than numbers and just financials" with a diverse background of disciplines, such as a medical auditor who is a registered nurse.

"How is a CPA going to review her work and add value?" said Gallion, who has bachelor's degrees in accounting and business administration and a master's degree in business administration, and is a military veteran.

O'Brien told the House the CPA requirement aligns with a similar one in state law for local governments using a private auditor.

"The office with the authority to do the audit should also meet that requirement," she said Tuesday.

Parshall

Parshall is not paying the $26,750 bill.

"We have been standing our ground on that," said Woessner, who called audits "good for a community" but disputed there was anything wrong with the city's finances.

She said state auditor personnel "spent a total of six hours in my office one day," with email correspondence for "everything else," such as records.

Woessner said bills such as the one charged to Parshall could "really put a strain on a lot of smaller cities."