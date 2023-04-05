North Dakota school districts' health curriculum would have to include a video of fetal development under a bill going to Gov. Doug Burgum.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday concurred with Senate amendments on House Bill 1265, and passed the bill in a 75-16 vote. The Senate last week passed the bill, 37-9.
The bill would add "a high-definition ultrasound video, at least three minutes in duration, showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development" to a school district's human growth and development discussion and human sexuality instruction. The bill doesn't specify a grade level.
Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, presented a sample video to legislative panels of "Baby Olivia," from Live Action, an anti-abortion organization.
"This is the moment that life begins," a narrator says as a sperm cell enters an ovum in the video. "A new human being has come into existence."
When human life begins is a major point of debate regarding abortion.
Myrdal, who opposes abortion, has said Live Action is willing to relinquish its rights to the video, take its name off, and provide it free of charge to the state Department of Public Instruction.
"I think this is something we need to allow our children to see at least twice in K-12," Myrdal told the Senate Education Committee last month. "I think, certainly in light of the fact that we are a state that welcomes life, that celebrates life, and want a culture of life, to start that with our children in our K-12 schools as a state standard I think would be a great idea."
