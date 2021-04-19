Bill limiting state in collecting unpaid oil, gas royalties clears Legislature

A bill that would limit the state's ability to collect unpaid oil and gas royalties has cleared the Legislature and awaits a signature from the governor.

House Bill 1080 would allow the state to collect unpaid royalties back to Aug. 1, 2013, in an ongoing dispute between the oil industry and the Board of University and School Lands. It would cause the state to forgo $69.4 million in royalties from oil and gas produced before that date, according to an estimate from the Department of Trust Lands. Royalty revenue from the development of state-owned minerals benefits education and other public institutions.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council maintains the legislation provides certainty to the oil industry and could bring more companies to the negotiating table as the state seeks to collect money from dozens of royalty payers.

The dispute stems from a legal battle over royalties deducted from state-owned minerals for costs associated with collecting oil and gas and transporting it farther down the processing chain. A North Dakota Supreme Court decision in 2019 favored the state, which has since sought to retroactively collect hundreds of millions of dollars of royalties that were deducted.