Bill gives North Dakota lawmakers 7 days to see audits before public can view them

North Dakota lawmakers would get seven days to see state agency audit reports before those findings are made open records, under a bill on its way to the governor.
House Bill 1453, brought by Republican majority leaders, passed the House and Senate unanimously on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Burgum has three legislative days to act upon receipt.
The bill tweaks state auditing procedures. A conference committee amendment calls for a seven-day review period for the Legislature's audit review committee to read preliminary audit reports before they become final and public.
Audits also could become public if part of a meeting during that period, according to Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks.
"Once it becomes public, (lawmakers) can answer questions from the press, from others, from constituents, with actual knowledge of the audit instead of it coming out and legislators being asked to comment on an audit that they haven't seen, reviewed or had a chance to go over," Mock told the Tribune. Lawmakers would not be able to make changes or recommendations to audits, he said.
North Dakota's state auditor conducts regular reviews of state agencies' books. Audits currently become public once agencies respond to findings and the state auditor signs the reports, Mock said.
Some lawmakers have expressed irritation at how State Auditor Josh Gallion has publicized audit findings before they can see them.
A 2019 audit of the state Commerce Department drew controversy when Gallion notified the attorney general of irregularities in audit findings, which sparked a monthslong criminal investigation but resulted in no charges. Lawmakers are pushing to reimburse attorney fees for officials caught up in audit probes.
Gallion said the bill wouldn't change his practice of publicizing audit reports beyond delaying it seven days. The bill "is going to require more work on those committee members, additional meetings, understanding the standards, going through the guidelines and establishing those," he said.
"If there's a different way or a better way that we can prepare our audit reports so that our stakeholders can have better information to hopefully improve government, we're all for it," the second-term Republican said.
North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said a weeklong delay for audits to be made public is not unreasonable, citing a state open records law to that effect.
"While it's kind of a pain in the butt, it's only going to be a week delay, so I suppose under the circumstances it's not that bad of a deal," McDonald said. "It's kind of one more little nick out of open records, but being it's only seven days, that's not so bad."
The bill also requires the audit review committee to meet quarterly, brings together the state auditor and audit review committee every two years to review audit standards, gives whistleblower protections to state employees submitting information to the state auditor of potential violations or misuse of funds, and makes that information confidential.
Mock said the bill also strips a 2019 law Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem deemed likely unconstitutional in requiring the state auditor to get legislative approval before launching certain audits.
