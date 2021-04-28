Bill gives North Dakota lawmakers 7 days to see audits before public can view them

Some lawmakers have expressed irritation at how State Auditor Josh Gallion has publicized audit findings before they can see them.

A 2019 audit of the state Commerce Department drew controversy when Gallion notified the attorney general of irregularities in audit findings, which sparked a monthslong criminal investigation but resulted in no charges. Lawmakers are pushing to reimburse attorney fees for officials caught up in audit probes.

Gallion said the bill wouldn't change his practice of publicizing audit reports beyond delaying it seven days. The bill "is going to require more work on those committee members, additional meetings, understanding the standards, going through the guidelines and establishing those," he said.

"If there's a different way or a better way that we can prepare our audit reports so that our stakeholders can have better information to hopefully improve government, we're all for it," the second-term Republican said.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said a weeklong delay for audits to be made public is not unreasonable, citing a state open records law to that effect.