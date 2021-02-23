Bill for filling dead election victors' seats sails through North Dakota House

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill detailing how to fill the seat of a dead legislative candidate who wins election.

House Bill 1461, brought by six Republican majority floor leaders, passed unanimously and goes to the Senate.

The bill came after a three-way legal fight last fall over the Bismarck-area District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19 but remained on the November general election ballot and prevailed.

Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, honored Andahl during the House floor session.

"Dave Andahl was a colleague of ours even though many of us including myself did not know him," Vetter said.

Three factions sought to fill Andahl's seat, including Gov. Doug Burgum, who appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans. Political observers saw the governor's move as an attempt to head off Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who was defeated in the June primary and has tangled with Burgum over budget issues. Burgum gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat in the primary.