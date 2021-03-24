Bill for filling dead election victors' seats goes to North Dakota governor

Gov. Doug Burgum is poised to act on a bill outlining how to fill the seats of dead people elected to the Legislature, after a court battle over such an instance last fall.

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed House Bill 1461, brought by six Republican majority floor leaders. The House last month passed the bill unanimously. Burgum has three legislative days to act on the bill after receiving it.

The bill followed a three-way legal fight last fall over the Bismarck-area District 8 House seat won by David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19 but remained on the November general election ballot and prevailed.

Three factions sought to fill Andahl's seat, including the governor, who appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”

