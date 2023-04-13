Proposed changes to the North Dakota Ethics Commission's procedures are going to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Left out of the bill is the panel's request to add nearly 9,000 state employees to its oversight authority.

The Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 2048, advanced by the Ethics Commission, in a 45-1 vote. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday, 79-10.

The commission brought the bill for several requested changes to state government ethics laws. They include extending the time frame to notify an accused person of an ethics complaint, and adding criteria for who can make complaints.

The ethics board has oversight of elected and appointed officials of the executive and legislative branches, members of the governor’s Cabinet, members of the Ethics Commission and legislative branch employees.

The ethics panel originally sought to add about 8,960 executive branch employees to its jurisdiction over “public officials," citing the move as "an equitable expansion" because legislative branch employees already are under the board's authority. The Senate State and Local Government Committee cut that proposed expansion from the bill.

Chair Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, previously said her panel "didn't feel like there should be that large of an expansion of (the Ethics Commission's) scope without a lot more information and justification for that."

The bill "narrowed considerably, and now with the House changes it is really just a clarification of many of our current processes, putting some timelines on there so that if you do have an ethics complaint filed against you, you know what the notification requirement is and your response times are defined in statute," Roers told the Senate on Wednesday.

House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, told the House on Thursday he had concerns about the ethics panel's authority, "mission drift" and "the Ethics Commission being used to weaponize public officials" -- the latter something he thinks the House should "take a look at" -- but said the bill's "work is good."

North Dakota voters in 2018 approved a ballot measure adding ethics mandates to the state constitution, creating the five-person panel, which began meeting in 2019.