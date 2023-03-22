North Dakota motorists could legally travel the state's interstate highways at 80 mph under a bill headed to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The state Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 1475 by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, in a 25-21 vote. The state House of Representatives last month passed it 65-29.

The bill would raise the interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph. There are two interstates in North Dakota -- I-94 running east and west across the south, including through Bismarck-Mandan, and I-29 running north and south through the eastern Red River Valley.

Koppelman told the House last month that the state Department of Transportation would retain the ability to adjust the speed limit in areas of concern, such as curves and the scenic Badlands section near Medora, and could work with cities to determine the speed limit where interstates go through urban areas and the highway speeds are reduced. Koppelman has unsuccessfully proposed the bill three other times.

Rep. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, on Wednesday cited a "rule of 85% to determine speed limits," that "if more than 85% of the regular traffic drives above the posted speed limit, then steps should be taken to raise the limit."

On North Dakota's interstates, the "rule of 85%" speed is 82 mph, according to Paulson, citing testimony.

"Raising the limit causes slower traffic to move up to the prevailing speed and brings a more uniform traffic flow," he told the Senate.

The Senate passed the bill with no discussion beyond a question about DOT's cost to replace signage, which Paulson said DOT could do within its existing budget.

Neighboring Montana and South Dakota each has an 80 mph interstate highway speed limit.