A bill passed by North Dakota lawmakers would allow transportation officials to oversee a program that uses a mix of federal and private funds to build electric vehicle charging stations along highways.

Senate Bill 2063 is now heading to Gov. Doug Burgum, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the proposal won the Legislature’s approval, debate among lawmakers revealed a wide range of opinions on electric cars and how much the state should be aiding their arrival into the mainstream.

There are currently fewer than 100 electric vehicle charging stations in North Dakota, but the bill would allow the Department of Transportation to help distribute the state’s $25.9 million share of a massive federal infrastructure package to construct fast-charging stations along Interstates 29 and 94.

But there’s a catch: unlocking the federal grants requires a public entity or a private business to put up at least 20% of the cash for each charging station.

In its original form, the bill would have allowed the DOT to own and operate charging stations if the agency could not find a private business willing to run them.

The federal EV infrastructure program requires each state to install charging stations at least every 50 miles along the interstates, and it may be hard to find a private operator in some remote areas of North Dakota, DOT Project Development Director Chad Orn said.

But lawmakers altered the bill to prohibit the department from owning any charging stations and from using any state funds to unlock the federal grants. The Legislature also barred cities and counties from owning charging stations built through the federal program.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, said, “The state should not be in the business of owning charging stations” when private entities can take on the benefits and burdens of managing the facilities.

Sen. Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, in February made an unsuccessful push to completely eliminate the DOT’s ability to accept federal funds for EV charging stations, noting that the private sector will build the stations without public money if the free market incentivizes it.

On the other end of the discussion, Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, said North Dakota would miss opportunities by forbidding the state and local governments from using a small amount of public funding to build and operate charging stations.

Mathern, who recently purchased a hybrid electric car, said lawmakers who dislike EVs because of their preference for fossil fuels are exhibiting short-sightedness.

EVs are becoming more popular across the country, and market estimates suggest more than 50% of new cars bought in 2030 will be electric, Mathern noted.

“The development now of these stations may not go as fast as the public wants these stations,” Mathern said last week. “I’m afraid North Dakota could be left in the lurch, and other states who develop these stations faster than us will get the business of travelers who use electric vehicles.”

Lawmakers and Burgum approved a separate bill last month that will require the DOT to study the idea of imposing an EV charging tax.

Drivers of gas-powered vehicles pay a tax of 23 cents per gallon at the pump. The millions of dollars generated annually by the levy go toward road construction and repairs.

EV drivers from out of state use the same roads but bypass the tax, department officials said. EV owners in North Dakota are required to pay an extra $120 in registration fees annually to offset their evasion of gas taxes.