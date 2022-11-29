Bill advances to change caps of North Dakota spending panel

The Legislature next year will consider changes to spending limits of a state panel that has sailed close to the edge of how much money it can approve for state agencies requesting to accept funds between legislative sessions.

The governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission on Tuesday approved a raft of state agency requests, much of them for federal money, leaving little remaining spending authority for the panel.

A bill is set to go before state lawmakers next year to remedy the problem that resulted when the 2021 Legislature imposed the spending caps for the commission of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions. Any amount over the approved aggregate would need the OK of the Legislature, which meets every two years.

The Legislature later increased the special funds limit to a stopgap $20 million. Special funds are money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government.

The spending caps came following frustration with the panel deciding how to spend over $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, with little input from lawmakers.

Gov. Doug Burgum has bristled at the "arbitrarily low" spending caps born from the bill he unsuccessfully vetoed last year.

"I can tell you what problems it's created for the agencies, but I can't tell you what problem it solved at all, literally," the governor said.

He said the spending caps have slowed the state's ability to put money to use.

"We're in a different world right now with the level of federal spending. Whether you like it or don't like it, it's a just a different level, and there's a lot of programs and grants coming," Burgum said.

The panel on Tuesday didn't go over the caps, but it did amend the dollar amount of one item from $5.75 million of special funds to $4.5 million. The commission could not have approved all requests as made for special funding on Tuesday.

The commission has authority remaining to approve about $1.3 million of federal funds and roughly $300,000 of special funds, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette.

In 2020, the panel largely decided how to spend North Dakota's $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, brought the bill for the spending caps last year in response to that process, which gave most lawmakers little input on how to spend the money, frustrating some people.

The spending caps took effect in April 2021 after the Legislature overrode Burgum's veto. He said the spending caps would too easily trigger the need for a special session.

Items over $50,000 approved by the Emergency Commission go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The law passed from Hogue's bill allows that group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.

The Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee studied the bill after its issues came to light, and advanced solutions, including the stopgap the Legislature approved in its special session last year and a new bill to change the spending limits to percentages of the state's general fund.

The 2023 Legislature will consider that bill, Senate Bill 2029.

The federal fund limit would be changed to 2% of the two-year general fund budget; the special fund limits would be 1%. The 2021-23 general fund budget is about $5 billion. Two percent of that would be $100 million; 1% of it would be $50 million.

Morrissette said a change to percentages "makes sense, rather than have a rigid dollar amount in statute, something that's connected to the size of the budget so that it would adjust as the budget adjusts over time."