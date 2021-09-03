Biden nominates North Dakotan for Energy Department job

President Joe Biden intends to nominate a North Dakota native to serve as the assistant secretary for fossil energy and carbon management in the U.S. Energy Department.

The president is tapping Brad Crabtree, who is the vice president for carbon management at the Great Plains Institute. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm welcomed his nomination.

"As one of the nation’s top practitioners on carbon capture and storage and carbon utilization, Brad’s expertise will help us meet this urgent challenge and make huge progress toward our net-zero goals, while creating good paying jobs and supporting energy communities in transition," she said in a statement. "I am grateful that he’s willing to serve the American people and I look forward to his confirmation.”

Crabtree was the 2010 Democratic-NPL nominee for Public Service Commission, but lost to Republican Kevin Cramer. He also lost a 2012 bid for the same office to Republican Randy Christmann.

