Biden grants disaster declaration for North Dakota spring storms

President Joe Biden on Thursday granted a presidential major disaster declaration requested by Gov. Doug Burgum for 40 counties lashed by spring storms and flooding.

Burgum requested the declaration last month. Burleigh and Morton counties are not among the 40 counties.

“This presidential disaster declaration will unlock FEMA public assistance to help our local governments, agencies and communities recover from extensive infrastructure damage and make resources available to help build resiliency against the long-term risk of future flooding," the governor said in a statement.

The declaration is for the period of April 22-May 25.

The weather caused an estimated $57 million of damages to public infrastructure, but that number is expected to increase once all damages are tallied, according to Burgum's office.

The counties covered by the declaration include: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and if warranted due to further damage assessments, according to the governor's office.

All areas of the state also are eligible for assistance under the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides funding for projects to mitigate losses from future disasters.

North Dakota's all-Republican, three-member congressional delegation welcomed Biden's approval in a statement.

“North Dakota saw unprecedented levels of precipitation this spring in the forms of heavy downpours, snowfall, sleet and freezing rain,” U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong said. “These storms had significant and widespread impact, causing long-lasting flooding and power outages. That’s why we worked with Governor Burgum to advance this disaster declaration, which will help cover the costs of recovery, while making resources available to improve resiliency in the long-term.”

'Historic' weather

A three-day blizzard in mid-April dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more, along with heavy rain in many other areas.

A late-month blizzard dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west and also brought freezing rain and strong winds to the region, toppling 7,000 power poles and damaging at least 550 miles of electrical lines and other infrastructure, according to the state. More than 10,000 people lost power, some of them for weeks.

The snowy and cold weather in April set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck, which experienced its snowiest April (21.9 inches) in recorded history. Some communities experienced precipitation from April 22-24 that was 25 times higher than normal, according to State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz.

The National Weather Service deemed the bad weather "historic."

The storms hit in the middle of spring calving season. The counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory. Most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory, according to a North Dakota State University study.

Serious flooding was widespread for a month, swamping fields, closing roads and dampening basements. The rising Pembina River made the small town of Neche in northeastern North Dakota into an island. Some residents in nearby Cavalier were asked to evacuate.

The National Guard was called upon to help stabilize the 65-year-old Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier. Guard Black Hawk helicopters out of Bismarck dropped more than 200 1-ton sandbags on the Tongue River dam, and Minnesota Guard soldiers brought in 5-ton pumps capable of moving 4,000 gallons a minute.

Flooding also became a concern in the Devils Lake region, with flows into the lake potentially setting a record this year. The lake has risen 3 ½ feet, swallowing more than 38,000 additional acres of land. The state has ramped up floodwater outlet pumps to ease the pressure.

The overly wet spring also hampered farmers trying to get into the fields to seed their crops. The amount of prevented-planting acres this year will be near record levels, according to North Dakota State University Crop Economist and Marketing Specialist Frayne Olson.