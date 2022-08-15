Becker to run as independent for U.S. Senate seat after losing GOP endorsement

State Rep. Rick Becker plans to run as an independent for U.S. Senate despite losing the Republican Party's endorsement to incumbent John Hoeven and pledging to honor that result.

Becker, R-Bismarck, said he's running because of inflation that's been hurting consumers and to clamp down on government spending.

He announced his plans Monday to travel the state the next two weeks to gather 1,000 signatures to run as an independent for the seat. Hoeven is seeking a third term and faces Democratic-NPL nominee Katrina Christensen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor.

“Voters will now have a real choice,” Becker said in a statement. “Voters should not be forced to choose between a big-spending Democrat and a big-spending Republican."

The plastic surgeon told the Tribune in March that he planned to honor the results of the convention as he did in 2016 when he ran for governor but did not get the party endorsement.

"I like our political process, and as a member of the Republican Party in North Dakota, I'm going to honor the process. That's what it's all about," he previously said.

Hoeven received 1,224 votes to Becker's 1,037 on the first ballot of Republican convention delegates in April to win the party's endorsement.

Becker's statement Monday said he had "difficulty in making the decision to go against Republican party norms by running in the general election."

“I have spent the last 10 years helping make the party stronger by pushing it to stand by its stated conservative principles. I am not breaking with the party, rather I am continuing to hold it accountable," he said, adding that he "promotes the idea of 'Principle first, Party second,' and has given speeches on the topic."

Becker told the Tribune he pledged at the convention not to run in the June Republican primary if he did not receive the party's endorsement, "and I kept that pledge."

"As we're moving forward, I've been growing more discontented with the idea that the voters ... are limited to a choice, in my opinion, between two big spenders. One's Democrat, one's Republican," Becker said.

Inflation also was a significant factor for his bid, he said.

"The problem I have is that the one of the biggest reasons we have inflation is because of the spending of the politicians that have been in D.C. for the last 10 years," Becker said.

Christensen and a representative of Hoeven's campaign did not immediately return messages for comment on Becker's announcement.

Becker said he views himself as "the alternative to the Washington, D.C., status quo politicians."

He acknowledged it will be difficult to overcome Hoeven's status as a longtime Republican incumbent in deep-red North Dakota with just weeks before absentee voting begins, but said he plans to rely on "the sentiment of the people of North Dakota," such as concern for the national debt.

Becker has served 10 years in the state House of Representatives, where he founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus. He is not seeking reelection.

Becker is not the only independent vying to make the ballot in North Dakota's congressional races. Former Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, of Bismarck, is gathering signatures for an independent bid for U.S. House against Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen.

Becker said he sees a similarity in "the impetus for us running," in that Mund is running to preserve abortion rights while Armstrong and Haugen oppose abortion.

"In a similar vein what I'm saying is it's not appropriate for voters to only have a choice between two big spenders," Becker said.

"It's too bad she's not a true conservative because we could have teamed up," he quipped.

Mund has made clear she is not affiliated with any political party.

The deadline for independents to submit petitions is Sept. 6.

Republicans control the Legislature and every statewide elected office and congressional seat in North Dakota. Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was the last Democrat to win a statewide election, in 2012.

