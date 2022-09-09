Becker, Mund, Tuttle qualify for North Dakota November ballot as independents

North Dakota voters this fall will decide whether their two-term congressman or the first North Dakotan to win the Miss America title will hold the state's only seat in the U.S. House.

Cara Mund, of Bismarck, qualified Friday for the ballot as an independent for the race. The recent Harvard Law School graduate will face U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who has held the seat since 2019.

Democratic-NPL nominee Mark Haugen suspended his campaign Sunday, citing pressure from party leaders related to Mund's bid. Armstrong and Haugen oppose abortion; Mund has cited abortion rights as one reason she is running. Armstrong and Mund debated Wednesday on Forum News Service columnist Rob Port's Plain Talk podcast.

People seeking to make the November general election ballot as an independent candidate had to submit petition signatures by this past Tuesday, and have them verified.

State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, has qualified as an independent for the U.S. Senate race. He is challenging two-term Republican incumbent John Hoeven.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, also is challenging Hoeven.

Frequent ballot measure petition circulator and past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle, of Minot, has qualified for the secretary of state race.

He will face Republican nominee and state Rep. Michael Howe, of West Fargo, and Democrat Jeffrey Powell, of Grand Forks. Longtime incumbent Al Jaeger is not running.

The state crime bureau last month took 15 time cards from Tuttle's home as part of a warranted search in connection with an investigation into alleged pay-per-signature bonuses given to petition circulators for a term limits ballot measure.

State law bans pay-per-signature. Tuttle denies paying bonuses.

State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver said each candidate submitted at least 1,000 valid signatures from voters to make the ballot.

Republicans control North Dakota's Legislature and hold all the state elected offices and congressional seats.

Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.