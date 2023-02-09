The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved the expansion of Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Pioneer Generation Station in Williams County.

The plant 15 miles northwest of Williston uses natural gas. Basin will be expanding capacity by about 141%.

It's the Bismarck-based company’s largest single-site electric generation project since the 1980s. It's in part to accommodate a growing data center industry in the region.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak called it "an incredible new resource for North Dakota, the region and the Southwest Power Pool," Prairie Public reported. The pool operates a regional power grid.

"I really applaud Basin Electric for investing in dispatchable thermal generation like this," Fedorchak said. "It's great for balancing the wind power on their system, and Basin is projecting significant growth in demand."

The project -- with associated power lines -- will cost $788 million. Construction is expected to begin later this year. Basin said this will bring the Pioneer station’s output to 583 megawatts. For perspective, the power consumed by all North Dakota electric customers during a peak hour totals between 3,500 and 4,000 megawatts.

The additional energy generated by the station will be distributed to the electrical grid system serving the rapidly increasing electricity requirements in northwestern North Dakota. Data centers require a large amount of electricity. The plant expansion will improve the reliability of service in the area, Basin’s application states. Load forecasts show member cooperatives in the Bakken region will require more electricity by 2025.