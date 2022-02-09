Banker announces Bismarck-area state House bid

The chairman of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC is running for a North Dakota House seat.

Kevin Strege announced his campaign for a Bismarck-area District 47 House seat on Wednesday. He chairs the Chamber EDC's executive committee and has a career in business banking.

His bid makes four Republicans jostling for two House seats.

Strege operates an independent consulting firm, Credit Foundations, which gives clients credit risk analysis and strategies.

"For over 30 years I’ve partnered with business leaders to grow and expand their ventures,” he said in a statement. “I’m running for the Legislature to put that experience and my conservative approach to work for North Dakota.”

District 47 Republican incumbents Sen. Mike Dwyer and Rep. Larry Klemin, both Bismarck attorneys, are seeking reelection.

Rep. Robb Eckert, R-Bismarck, is serving out the remaining months of the term of late Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, who died Dec. 22 at 75 after battling Lou Gehrig's disease. Eckert is not running for election; party officials appointed him to the seat last month.

North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher and Dean Summers also are seeking a District 47 House seat as Republicans.

Summers already has filed to be on the June primary ballot, when voters will determine parties' nominees for the November general election.

District 47 Republicans' endorsing convention is Feb. 23.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual, due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.