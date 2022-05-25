 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bank of North Dakota assets grew to record $10B in 2021

  • 0
051921-nws-statebank.jpg

The Bank of North Dakota.

 Tom Stromme

Total assets of the Bank of North Dakota reached a record last year.

The nation's only state-owned bank released its annual report Monday, highlighting $144.2 million of profits and the record $10 billion in total assets, including loans, securities and cash. 

"I think the big thing (2021) represented is that we just grew a lot," said bank President/CEO Todd Steinwand, who took the wheel last year after his predecessor Eric Hardmeyer retired.

Steinwand attributed the record assets to North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid along with another $1 billion in additional state tax revenue and earnings from the Legacy Fund oil tax savings.

The Legislature met last fall in a special session to decide how to spend most of the Rescue Plan money. 

Sixteen years of record bank profits ended in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's profits were up about 2% from 2020.

People are also reading…

Steinwand said the bank weathered the pandemic better than anticipated. The bank in 2020 added $16.8 million to its loan loss reserve due to economic uncertainty, but last year it added $4.75 million. Banks use such reserves to alleviate losses on defaulted loans.

"We already had a significant balance in that loan loss reserve, and so that flowed right to our bottom line and allowed us to have a higher net profit than we did in 2020," Steinwand said.

Every two years since 2017, the Legislature has transferred $140 million of bank profits to the state's general fund to help balance the budget.

Bank assets continue to hold closely to $10 billion. 2022 profits are on track to reach $145 million to $150 million, according to Steinwand.

He said the overall economy has improved from the pandemic's throes, noting higher commodity prices and strong federal government payments and crop insurance payments in the agriculture economy.

Businesses also fared the pandemic better than anticipated, he said. The bank in 2020 launched several business relief programs using federal COVID-19 aid and bank capital.

Todd Steinwand

Steinwand

The bank's total loan portfolio last year held at $4.7 billion. Its agricultural loan portfolio fell by $61 million, to $702 million; the business loan portfolio grew by $162 million.

The governor-led, three member Industrial Commission, which oversees the bank, praised the institution's year in a joint statement:

“Bank of North Dakota continues to implement visionary concepts to move the state forward, whether working with the private sector, state agencies or local governments. These results, along with the annual (Standard & Poor's) report ratings, demonstrate the strong position of the Bank."

S&P gave the bank a credit rating of "A+/Stable" in 2021, which Steinwand said "gives an overall indication from an outside third party of the strength of the bank."

The report also highlights the bank's economic impact from nearly 15,000 agricultural and commercial loans from 2011-20, using a model to show the bank's loan participations in 2020 helped create or retain more than 50,000 jobs in North Dakota with a projected impact of $6 billion to the state's gross domestic product. 

Steinwand noted that the years of greatest impact during that stretch were when the bank provided disaster programs, including COVID-19, drought and farm stability programs.

The annual report is available online at bnd.nd.gov.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

2021 Bank of North Dakota stats

  • Bank profits grew from $141.2 million in 2020 to $144.2 million
  • Total assets grew from $7.7 billion to a record $10 billion
  • Total loan portfolio held at $4.7 billion
  • 2021 Legislature used $140 million of bank profits to balance 2021-23 budget
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee Monday that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The sponsoring committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot. Jaeger says just under 26,000 signatures were legitimate. The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution wants to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful.

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

North Dakota extends deadline for gas pipeline proposals

North Dakota extends deadline for gas pipeline proposals

A panel that regulates North Dakota’s energy industry has voted to extend the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. The three-member, all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Gov. Doug Burgum moved the deadline for proposals to Aug. 15 after no applications were received by the deadline this month.  The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline for natural gas. The pipeline is meant to cut down on the wasteful flaring at well sites and pipe it to communities in the gas-poor eastern part of the state, hoping to spur industrial development.

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull tab machines will be allowed. Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving booze so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses. The idea for the rule change is to clarify and preserve the intent of the Legislature when it defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.” Gamblers are on track to wager $1.8 billion in the machines this fiscal year. The North Dakota Gaming Commission scheduled a Thursday meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the proposed changes and to take public comments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: Biden calls for action on gun laws after 21 killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News