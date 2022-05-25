Bank of North Dakota assets grew to record $10B in 2021

Total assets of the Bank of North Dakota reached a record last year.

The nation's only state-owned bank released its annual report Monday, highlighting $144.2 million of profits and the record $10 billion in total assets, including loans, securities and cash.

"I think the big thing (2021) represented is that we just grew a lot," said bank President/CEO Todd Steinwand, who took the wheel last year after his predecessor Eric Hardmeyer retired.

Steinwand attributed the record assets to North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid along with another $1 billion in additional state tax revenue and earnings from the Legacy Fund oil tax savings.

The Legislature met last fall in a special session to decide how to spend most of the Rescue Plan money.

Sixteen years of record bank profits ended in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's profits were up about 2% from 2020.

Steinwand said the bank weathered the pandemic better than anticipated. The bank in 2020 added $16.8 million to its loan loss reserve due to economic uncertainty, but last year it added $4.75 million. Banks use such reserves to alleviate losses on defaulted loans.

"We already had a significant balance in that loan loss reserve, and so that flowed right to our bottom line and allowed us to have a higher net profit than we did in 2020," Steinwand said.

Every two years since 2017, the Legislature has transferred $140 million of bank profits to the state's general fund to help balance the budget.

Bank assets continue to hold closely to $10 billion. 2022 profits are on track to reach $145 million to $150 million, according to Steinwand.

He said the overall economy has improved from the pandemic's throes, noting higher commodity prices and strong federal government payments and crop insurance payments in the agriculture economy.

Businesses also fared the pandemic better than anticipated, he said. The bank in 2020 launched several business relief programs using federal COVID-19 aid and bank capital.

The bank's total loan portfolio last year held at $4.7 billion. Its agricultural loan portfolio fell by $61 million, to $702 million; the business loan portfolio grew by $162 million.

The governor-led, three member Industrial Commission, which oversees the bank, praised the institution's year in a joint statement:

“Bank of North Dakota continues to implement visionary concepts to move the state forward, whether working with the private sector, state agencies or local governments. These results, along with the annual (Standard & Poor's) report ratings, demonstrate the strong position of the Bank."

S&P gave the bank a credit rating of "A+/Stable" in 2021, which Steinwand said "gives an overall indication from an outside third party of the strength of the bank."

The report also highlights the bank's economic impact from nearly 15,000 agricultural and commercial loans from 2011-20, using a model to show the bank's loan participations in 2020 helped create or retain more than 50,000 jobs in North Dakota with a projected impact of $6 billion to the state's gross domestic product.

Steinwand noted that the years of greatest impact during that stretch were when the bank provided disaster programs, including COVID-19, drought and farm stability programs.

The annual report is available online at bnd.nd.gov.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.