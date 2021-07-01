Ballot measure seeks term limits for North Dakota governor, Legislature

Petitioners who include ultraconservative North Dakota lawmakers and Republican Party leaders have proposed a ballot measure for term limits on the governor and members of the Legislature.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger received the petition on Thursday for his review of its format. After his approval for circulation, petitioners would have one year to gather 31,164 signatures to put the measure to voters next year.

The measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice. Term limits would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix, of Minot, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple new GOP district chairmen.