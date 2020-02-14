Bakken could feel pinch from coronavirus as oil demand drops

The global coronavirus outbreak has caused a drop in oil demand, and although the Bakken is not yet feeling any ripple effects, it could in the months ahead.

That was the message state officials delivered Friday when they released the latest oil and gas production figures for North Dakota.

Demand for oil has fallen in China since the outbreak began there in December as residents quarantine at home, businesses shut down and ships carrying goods sit idle. Over the past month, oil prices have dropped about $6 amid an oversupply of the fuel. The International Energy Agency predicts that global demand will contract during the first quarter of 2020 for the first time in more than a decade.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the state’s older and lower-producing wells are “really vulnerable” to the price drop that has occurred in the wake of the new virus. Those wells are only profitable at higher oil prices and could idle if prices stay low.

“I think we are going to see our inactive well count climb all the way through the middle of the year,” Helms said.

It can take a while for the Bakken to react when oil prices shift, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.