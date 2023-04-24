The North Dakota Insurance Department has released the results of an annual survey on the cost of auto insurance in the state.

The survey analyzes the cost of auto insurance for 12 policies with varying factors, including age, sex, marital status and vehicle use. It provides rates for drivers in different regions of North Dakota. Twenty insurance companies licensed in the state participated in the survey.

“We issue this survey every year to paint a picture for North Dakotans on auto insurance rates so consumers can compare with their current policy,” Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said.

The survey is available at bit.ly/3N73eAX.