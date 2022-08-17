Audit: Responses to child abuse continue to lag in North Dakota

New audit findings conclude that North Dakota's Department of Human Services has for years fallen short on timely contact of suspected victims of child abuse and neglect.

The state audit found the department averaged 13 days before establishing face-to-face contact with children in extreme abuse situations, instead of within 24 hours per department policy.

The audit concluded that if Human Services had addressed the issue when first identified in 2018, "577 cases of severe child abuse for extended amounts of time may have been avoided."

Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said his agency is crafting its next two-year budget proposal to address the issue.

"It's meant to be a whole approach to children and families but there will be additional recommendations as it relates to funding and resources as it relates to those areas specifically," he told the Tribune Wednesday.

He cited issues such as extreme staff turnover and difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as more children being at home and people being less likely to want others coming into their homes.

The audit found several other irregularities, including financial issues and one that State Auditor Josh Gallion said might have impacted people with addiction.

'Must do better'

Gallion appeared Wednesday with House Human Services Committee Chairman Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, to address the audit findings released Tuesday.

"What I would like to hope this starts is a conversation," Gallion told reporters. "To me as a father, I want to raise awareness if there is child abuse going on here in the state of North Dakota. I think that in this state we can do better and we must do better."

Three consecutive audits have found the issue of untimely contact, despite recommendations Human Services address it, according to the auditor's office.

Human Services policy requires a response to calls of child abuse and neglect within 24 hours to 14 days, depending on the case's severity. Several authorities may respond, including county social services and law enforcement, according to the audit report.

The department averaged 17 days to contact children in "identified impending danger" and 33 days to contact children in "suspicion of maltreatment" and in "no indication of present danger," according to the audit. Policy requires response times to those case types within three days and 14 days, respectively.

Weisz said the 2023 Legislature "is going to take a very hard look at the resources that we need to make sure we're protecting the most vulnerable people of this state."

"Certainly we will wait to see what comes from the executive branch as far as their proposals for the budget, but there certainly seems to be an issue of there's just not enough resources available to do those (investigations) promptly," the longtime lawmaker said.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said, "There is always room for improvement in the delivery of government services, and we take child safety very seriously.

"We appreciate the work of DHS and its county partners to investigate child safety cases, especially during the extraordinarily challenging circumstances of the past two years, and look forward to working with the Legislature to address the caseload issues identified in the audit," he said.

'Stressful job'

Jones said his agency did make some improvements to timely contact in its child abuse and neglect investigations as the first project of a 2019 redesign of county-run social services into multicounty zones, before the pandemic emerged.

"For us it's been a key talking point that as these trends have gone up we can no longer ignore making investments upstream with the focus on prevention and early intervention strategies to support children and families if we're ever going to bend the trend," Jones said.

Child welfare workers are county employees and work within their zone and can go into other zones, he said.

"There's been a fair amount of load-balancing or sharing of work through the social service redesign," Jones said.

Human Services funds zones' administrative costs and collaborates with zones to carry out state and federal laws, "but we need to make sure that the counties can recruit and retain going forward," Jones said.

Staff turnover has contributed to the issue, he said. Having large caseloads "only exacerbates the issues for them," he said.

"It is a very stressful job," Jones said. "To put it in perspective, the typical child welfare worker is a female who is going out and seeing really, sometimes, traumatic experiences ... and (we) have talked about how do we have the same type of supports for child welfare workers that we have for law enforcement because they're both experiencing trauma."

The state auditor said, "I'm certain these employees are buried" with a rising workload and are "being constantly asked to do more with less."

"Now with the increase, I just look at this as a trajectory that we can't continue," Gallion said.

Voucher program

The audit also found that an addiction treatment voucher program incorrectly paid for more than $1 million that should have come from Medicaid, meaning up to 293 more people could have accessed the voucher.

The 2015 Legislature created the voucher, which is used to cover gaps in people's abilities to access services close to them. For example, someone in a rural town who lives far from a publicly funded state human service center could use a voucher to obtain services from a local private provider.

The 2019 Legislature set $8 million for the program, which ran out of money in mid-2020, halfway through the 2019-21 budget cycle. The 2021 Legislature approved $15 million for two years.

Human Services hired a Medicaid eligibility specialist last year. Also, of the $1 million, providers returned $459,000 "because they could have billed another source of payment," Jones said.

Weisz said a budget committee allowed Human Services "to transfer some funds through grant and other sources so they were still able to add more people under the voucher."

"That's becoming more important than ever," he said. "It seems like substance abuse is exploding in the state, and this program has been wildly successful and we certainly want it to continue in the most efficient manner possible."