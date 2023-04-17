The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has completed an audit of federal funds given to North Dakota.

More than $6.6 billion in federal money was spent during the audit period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022. The purpose of the audit was to verify that federal requirements are being followed. The audit team identified 37 opportunities for improvement.

“This is an essential audit to not only comply with federal mandates but also to make sure federal tax dollars are being spent appropriately,” State Auditor Joshua Gallion said. “By identifying areas for improvement, the state can be better stewards of taxpayer dollars and resources.”

The 754-page report is at https://ndsao.link/SingleAudit.