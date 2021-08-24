Audit finds 'extensive' issues in finances of western North Dakota school district

“The 17 issues our team identified are extensive,” Gallion said. “Our hope is now that these areas have been identified, the School District can make changes necessary to implement best practices to better serve their students and community.”

Parshall Superintendent Shane Sagert in a corrective action plan sent to the state auditor last month indicated the school district agrees with the audit's recommendations, has formed a two-member finance committee to address the issues and plans to implement certain controls.

School Board President Michelle Hoff told the Tribune the board also has hired an accountant to help with bank reconciliations and bookkeeping.

She said the audit's publication on Monday caught board members off guard. The audit had not yet been presented to the full board, she said.

Hoff would like to see the citizen request for the audit and learn the reasons behind the initiative. She said the auditor assured board members the probe didn't find fraudulent activity. A spokesperson for Gallion told the Tribune, "Our office does not make determinations on criminality."

The school board president, superintendent and state auditor put together the corrective action plan, which has yet to be presented to the full board, she said.