As lawmakers return to Bismarck, so do lobbyists; lawmakers disagree over impact

Lobbyists are sure to be present wherever laws are made, and the North Dakota Capitol is no exception.

For each of the state’s 141 lawmakers, there are more than two registered lobbyists, and their numbers are expected to grow as the Legislature’s four-month session unfolds.

The broad definition of a lobbyist in North Dakota means anyone advocating on behalf of a private organization must register with the secretary of state.

The vast majority of the more than 300 lobbyists in the secretary’s database are volunteers or part-time advocates for a single organization, though a few dozen professional advocates represent multiple clients.

Lobbyists -- whether paid or not -- are a vital piece of the Capitol ecosystem, according to policymakers and political scientists who spoke with Forum News Service.

Members of North Dakota’s citizen Legislature don’t have well-staffed offices like their counterparts in Congress, and lobbyists act as sources of information -- albeit ones with a declared interest in promoting their organization.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said lobbyists end up serving as “pseudo staff” for lawmakers who don’t have the time or resources to build exhaustive knowledge on complex subjects.

“We vote on approximately 900 bills in 80 days, so it’s a lot of information that comes our way,” Boschee said. “While I know there’s stigma associated with the word ‘lobbyist,’ in North Dakota, we depend on them as much as we depend on hearing from people in our communities on legislation.”

How lobbying works

Lobbying dates back to statehood in North Dakota, but the Legislature passed many of the regulations that still govern lobbyists in 1975.

Anyone representing a nonpublic organization who attempts to influence lawmakers or legislation is required to register as a lobbyist with the secretary of state, according to the law. They must also pay a fee, which today amounts to $25 for registration, plus $15 for each additional organization they represent.

The Legislature’s schedule usually determines how many lobbyists sign up, said recently retired Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

In odd-numbered years when lawmakers hold their regular sessions, the number of lobbyists hovers around 500. In off-years for the Legislature, only about 200 lobbyists remain registered.

About a fifth of lobbyists currently registered with the state hail from outside of North Dakota, including 19 from Minnesota, 12 from the Washington, D.C., area and nine from California.

Nearly 400 businesses and organizations have at least one lobbyist, but only about 160 had multiple advocates as of Jan. 5.

Health care giant Sanford employs the most of any organization with nine lobbyists, but dozens of high-profile companies and nonprofits have representation pushing their interests at the Capitol.

Tech titans Apple and Amazon each have four lobbyists on the payroll in North Dakota. Many organizations representing the energy and agriculture sectors have professional advocates, including Dakota Access Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners and Fufeng USA, a Chinese-owned agribusiness hoping to build a controversial corn mill in Grand Forks.

Levi Andrist, a Bismarck-based attorney with the GA Group, is one of just a few professional lobbyists in the state who represents more than a dozen organizations.

Andrist and his business partners -- Joel Gilbertson, Amy Cleary and Dennis Pathroff -- each disclosed 35 clients on their registration forms. Cleary is married to Bismarck GOP Sen. Sean Cleary, but she does not engage professionally with her husband to avoid conflicts of interest, she said.

The GA Group’s long client list includes organizations representing beer distributors, ethanol producers and the promoters of a proposed bison-themed amusement park.

Andrist and his colleagues comb through every bill filed each session to see how the proposals might affect their clients, he said. Then, they provide testimony at hearings and converse with lawmakers to spread their perspective.

Lobbying is “an important and noble profession” because it keeps decision-makers informed about how their actions affect North Dakotans of all trades and walks of life.

“The success of the citizen Legislature that we have in North Dakota is contingent on having deep engagement by people across the state,” Andrist said. “Many of those people work for associations or through organizations… and a lobbyist is simply one of those representatives that helps give voice to the many people who care about the 1,000 bills and the $18 billion budget” considered during the session.

Effect of lobbyists

Lawmakers disagree over how much impact lobbyists have on the policymaking process.

Boschee said lobbyists “have great influence on what passes and what doesn’t pass.” The Democrat noted that legislators tend to become insular during the session and should try to seek more viewpoints from outside the Capitol walls.

Assistant House Majority Leader Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, said he’s happy to receive information from lobbyists, but they don’t have much effect on lawmaking beyond that.

University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik said it’s not clear how much power lobbyists wield in Bismarck.

Lawmakers frequently pass proposals that favor the energy and agriculture sectors and the anti-abortion movement, but the Republican-dominated Legislature would probably support those causes if lobbyists weren’t around to promote them, Jendrysik said.

It’s likely that poor people and financially challenged nonprofits suffer to some extent from a lack of lobbying power, he added.

Though Jendrysik believes lobbyists generally play an important role, he said it can be problematic when advocates write model legislation for lawmakers to push.

Andrist and Jendrysik agree that lobbyists have a strong incentive to provide legislators with good information. Lobbyists rarely get a second chance to present their perspective if they mislead policymakers, Andrist said.

“It all comes down to trust and integrity,” Andrist said.

The passage of an ethics measure in 2018 and subsequent regulations enacted by the state Ethics Commission have placed parameters on interactions between lobbyists and public officials.

Lobbyists may not give gifts to lawmakers in most cases, though a similar rule has existed in some form since at least 1975.

Aside from a few exceptions, lobbyists can no longer provide food or drink that costs more than $10 to lawmakers. That change put an end to most lobbyist-provided meals in and around the Capitol in 2021.

Looking forward, the passage of legislative term limits by voters last year will give lobbyists more influence, Jendrysik and Andrist noted.

The elimination of experienced policymakers will lead to lobbyists and employees of state agencies becoming “the custodians of institutional knowledge,” Andrist said.