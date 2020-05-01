As counties move to mail-in voting, groups sue over ballot signature match requirement

A Grand Forks woman and two advocacy groups have sued over a North Dakota law requiring that a signature on an absentee ballot match that of the voter's ballot application.
The timing of the lawsuit comes as counties, amid the coronavirus pandemic, move to mail-in voting for June elections.
As more residents rely on absentee ballots, "they face a growing risk of being disenfranchised by North Dakota’s error-prone signature matching verification process," states the lawsuit filed by Self Advocacy Solutions ND, the League of Women Voters of North Dakota and Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo.
The groups contend that election officials, who are not trained on signature verification, must compare the signed affidavit accompanying a ballot and the voter's application to determine whether the signatures "correspond." If it's determined that the signatures do not match, the ballot is rejected, according to the complaint.
"The voter is never informed their ballot is impaired or given an opportunity to resolve the issue and have their vote counted," the complaint reads.
The groups say the process disproportionately affects certain voters, including those with disabilities or people who are not native English speakers. The suit says that 334 North Dakota ballots were rejected for a signature mismatch in 2018, citing data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in eastern North Dakota, claims the signature match process violates several U.S. constitutional amendments. It asks the court to stop election officials from rejecting voters' ballots on the basis of signature verification without offering voters notice and an opportunity to address the issue. It also asks that the court require Secretary of State Al Jaeger, a defendant in the lawsuit, to issue guidance on the matter to county election officials.
Jaeger declined to comment on the suit Friday, saying he had not yet heard about it, as did a representative from the North Dakota attorney general's office. The suit also names Grand Forks County Auditor Debbie Nelson as a defendant. She did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.
Romo, one of the plaintiffs, has personal experience with the issue, according to the complaint. She has multiple sclerosis, making it difficult to write "neatly or consistently," the lawsuit states. She voted via absentee ballot for the first time in 2018 and recently found out that her ballot was not counted.
