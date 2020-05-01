As counties move to mail-in voting, groups sue over ballot signature match requirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Grand Forks woman and two advocacy groups have sued over a North Dakota law requiring that a signature on an absentee ballot match that of the voter's ballot application.

The timing of the lawsuit comes as counties, amid the coronavirus pandemic, move to mail-in voting for June elections.

As more residents rely on absentee ballots, "they face a growing risk of being disenfranchised by North Dakota’s error-prone signature matching verification process," states the lawsuit filed by Self Advocacy Solutions ND, the League of Women Voters of North Dakota and Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo.

The groups contend that election officials, who are not trained on signature verification, must compare the signed affidavit accompanying a ballot and the voter's application to determine whether the signatures "correspond." If it's determined that the signatures do not match, the ballot is rejected, according to the complaint.

"The voter is never informed their ballot is impaired or given an opportunity to resolve the issue and have their vote counted," the complaint reads.