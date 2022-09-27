Armstrong, Mund draw differences in 2nd North Dakota congressional debate

North Dakota's lone congressman and his independent challenger found agreement on some issues but reinforced their contrast on abortion rights, an issue that spurred former Miss America Cara Mund to run for the seat.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Mund debated on Prairie Public Tuesday night, their second debate. Armstrong is an attorney and former state senator seeking a third term. Mund is an attorney and the first North Dakotan to win the Miss America title, in 2017.

They crossed swords over abortion rights; Armstrong said he supports the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in June, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. He cited his support for states' rights in the ruling.

Mund called Dobbs "the wrong decision," and cited her concerns for women's access to health care and for the court potentially overturning other rulings related to same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.

She said one of her "top priorities" would be to make the Roe v. Wade ruling into federal law, and questioned how exceptions to North Dakota's trigger law banning most abortions but for cases of rape, incest and life of the mother would be proven.

Mund emphasized her independence. She said she might caucus with Republicans, but wonders if she would be welcomed by the party. She has taken issue with the state party's fees for candidates to seek the GOP endorsement for statewide offices and congressional seats. The NDGOP has called Mund "a radical Democrat."

Armstrong said, "You don’t get to choose where you go in D.C., they have to invite you in," that Mund must pick Democrats or Republicans to caucus with in order to receive committee assignments.

Mund said, "I'm not going to have a party leader tell me how to vote. I'm not going to have special interest groups tell me how to vote. I will put the people of North Dakota first."

Armstrong said he's never been told how to vote, and votes "the way I think is right."

Mund hammered Armstrong on his votes against various pieces of legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, which Armstrong criticized as partisan and spends money "we don't have."

Armstrong said if he is reelected, and with a Republican majority, he would be well positioned to better advocate for issues such as agriculture, energy and mental health, among others, saying he is a "thought leader" and has worked in bipartisan ways.

The two found agreement on North Dakota providing solutions to tackling climate change, and in each opposing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Democratic-NPL U.S. House nominee Mark Haugen suspended his campaign earlier this month, citing pressure from party leaders related to Mund's campaign. Haugen opposes abortion.

Republicans control North Dakota's Legislature and all the state's elected offices and congressional seats.

Absentee voting begins Thursday.