Armstrong far outraises Mund in North Dakota congressional race

Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong has raised nearly $2 million for his reelection bid for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat -- far and away more than his independent challenger, former Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.

Recent campaign finance reports indicate Armstrong has more than $1.8 million to Mund's $77,790 -- the first official comparison of the two candidates' fundraising efforts. Armstrong has spent about $1.47 million. Mund has spent $6,318.

Armstrong's fundraising total dates to Jan. 1, 2021, and includes roughly $478,000 raised from July 1-Sept. 30, the same period as all of Mund's fundraising.

She announced her candidacy in early August, and submitted enough signatures to make the November ballot in September. Shortly beforehand, Democrat Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing pressure from party leaders. He and Armstrong oppose abortion. Mund has cited supporting abortion rights as one of the reasons for her candidacy.

Armstrong and Mund have debated three times, as recently as last week, a debate in which campaign donations and political action committees were a topic.

Armstrong said he's "raised a lot of money from individual North Dakota donors. I raise money from employee PACs. I raise money all across the spectrum, whether it's car dealers, agriculture, oil and gas," but added he has "no idea" how much came from North Dakotans.

Mund said $1 million of Armstrong's previously reported $1.4 million of donations is from 571 PACs, citing her review of his filings.

"Keeping in mind, who is he representing: Is it the people of North Dakota or it large corporations?" she said.

Armstrong said the PACs are employee PACs of companies such as Microsoft, Basin Electric and Continental Resources.

"All of those people employ and work and help to make North Dakota a better place. I'm proud of that. I continue to work hard," he said. "I work towards good policy, and I'm proud of the fact that we have a good fundraising record."

Mund said she is accepting money from individual donors and acknowledged Armstrong "will outspend me."

"It would have been a lot easier to go with a party. It would have been a lot easier to take that PAC money, but the easy road is not always the honorable road," she said.

All of Mund's donations were from individuals; about $205,000 of Armstrong's $477,771 in third-quarter donations were from individuals, according to disclosure reports.

One of Mund's top donations was from Ellen Chaffee, the 2012 Democratic-NPL nominee for lieutenant governor and co-chair of the 2018 Ethics Commission ballot measure.