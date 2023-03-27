Supporters and opponents of legislation to restrict transgender athletes renewed their arguments Monday in front of a North Dakota Senate panel.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard House Bills 1249 and 1489, which would restrict transgender athletes in K-12 and collegiate sports, respectively. The panel did not act on the bills.

The state House of Representatives in February passed the bills by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, by veto-proof majorities. Gov. Doug Burgum in 2021 vetoed a similar bill.

North Dakota Republican lawmakers this session have shown an elevated interest in gender identity issues.

Supporters have said the sports bills would ensure fairness in girls' and women's sports, citing physiological differences between males and females.

"Just as has been the case for the last 50 years (since Title IX prevented sex discrimination), this bill will ensure that all students have equal opportunity to participate in a safe and fair environment with members of the same sex," Koppelman told the Senate panel.

Opponents have said the bills are harmful and discriminatory toward transgender people.

A higher education administrator cited the likelihood of costly litigation as well as the possible loss of federal funding and financial aid under 1489, which she said would force campus intramurals to become "open sports."

"We have no way of knowing what is the sex assigned at birth, the hormone profile at birth, and we're not about to do genital checks or violate HIPAA (medical privacy) rules to find out which team someone should be on," North Dakota University System Director of Student Affairs Katie Fitzsimmons said.

Kiersten Davis, who identifies as a trans woman, said she can't run as fast or for as long or talk as long as she could before she took estrogen.

"I guarantee you if I went into a woman's sport right now, I guarantee you I'd get destroyed," Davis said.

Davis also said lawmakers are bringing "more transgender bills, more anti-LGBTQ bills in general, and now this bill is coming up again," despite the 2021 veto.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Executive Board last year altered a rule applying to transgender students after the NCAA made a similar change to its policy.

The revised policy essentially bans transgender girls who have undergone hormone treatment from participating in girls sports, but the association’s director may allow a trans student to participate in girls sports if the school demonstrates through medical evidence that the athlete has no physical competitive advantage.

The previous rule allowed trans girls to play girls sports after completing one year of hormone treatment.

The association has taken no stance on the proposed legislation.