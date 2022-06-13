 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

APUC awards grants to projects ranging from bees to goats

  • 0
North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling nearly $261,500 to six projects.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Watford City. Hettinger-based Texas Bee Supply is getting the biggest grant, of $85,000, to launch a marketing campaign for North Dakota's first commercial bee supplier.

Bismarck-based Homeland Hempcrete is getting $13,200 to help design a semi-autonomous application system for the hemp-based construction material.

Merwin Quality Lamb, based in Mott and in Casper, Wyoming, was awarded $30,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a large-scale lamb operation.

Other projects that were awarded grants deal with meat goats, insect agriculture and agricultural recreation.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 20-21 in Bottineau. Applications must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crypto mining company to build headquarters in North Dakota

Crypto mining company to build headquarters in North Dakota

A crypto mining company that aims to use renewable energy says it plans to make North Dakota its headquarters and hub for all North American operations. Bitzero announced Wednesday that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. The company says those two proposals alone could represent up to a $1 billion investment. In addition, Bitzero plans tp partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation to buy power from the proposed data center to heat the tribe’s greenhouse project. Although Wednesday’s announcement was made in Fargo, a specific site for the company's headquarters has not been selected.

South Dakota primary turnout highest since 2010 election

Officials say South Dakota recorded its largest primary election turnout in more than a decade, with roughly one in every three registered voters casting a ballot. The 32% showing was the most since the 2010 primary, when nearly 35% of voters cast ballots in a race with several Republicans fighting for the nomination for governor. The nod went to Dennis Daugaard. The Argus Leader reports that the 2010 and 2022 primaries were similar in makeup in that Democratic presidents who were unpopular in the state, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, were in the middle of their first terms, the Argus Leader reported. This year’s turnout was bolstered by a historic number of Republican legislative primaries and a controversial constitutional amendment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News