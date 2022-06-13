APUC awards grants to projects ranging from bees to goats

Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Watford City. Hettinger-based Texas Bee Supply is getting the biggest grant, of $85,000, to launch a marketing campaign for North Dakota's first commercial bee supplier.

Bismarck-based Homeland Hempcrete is getting $13,200 to help design a semi-autonomous application system for the hemp-based construction material.

Merwin Quality Lamb, based in Mott and in Casper, Wyoming, was awarded $30,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a large-scale lamb operation.

Other projects that were awarded grants deal with meat goats, insect agriculture and agricultural recreation.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 20-21 in Bottineau. Applications must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.