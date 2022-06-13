APUC awards grants to projects ranging from bees to goats

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling nearly $261,500 to six projects.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Grants were awarded at the recent quarterly meeting in Watford City. Hettinger-based Texas Bee Supply is getting the biggest grant, of $85,000, to launch a marketing campaign for North Dakota's first commercial bee supplier.
Bismarck-based Homeland Hempcrete is getting $13,200 to help design a semi-autonomous application system for the hemp-based construction material.
Merwin Quality Lamb, based in Mott and in Casper, Wyoming, was awarded $30,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a large-scale lamb operation.
Other projects that were awarded grants deal with meat goats, insect agriculture and agricultural recreation.
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 20-21 in Bottineau. Applications must be received by July 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.