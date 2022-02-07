 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications open for Operation Intern grants

North Dakota's Commerce Department is accepting applications for its Operation Intern grant program.

The program aims to expand the number of internships offered by North Dakota employers within the state’s targeted industries: energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism, and technology-based businesses.

Funding may also be granted for other in-demand occupations on the Workforce Development Council’s In-Demand Occupations Annual List. The list can be found at https://www.workforce.nd.gov/uploads/22/InDemandOccupationsList.pdf.

Eligible employers may receive up to $20,000 per funding round or $40,000 per biennium. Employers are limited to a maximum of five interns for each funding round. The funding is a one-to-one match.

More information is at belegendary.link/NDInternships.

