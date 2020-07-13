Applications accepted for coal program

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has established a special grant round and is accepting applications through Friday for the North Dakota Lignite Research, Development and Marketing Program.

The program funds projects that involve research and development of North Dakota’s lignite coal resources. 

The Legislature established the program in 1987 to provide funding for research, development, marketing and education projects that support near-term, practical research that will preserve and enhance the development of North Dakota lignite.   

For more information, contact Mike Holmes (701-258-7117) or Karlene Fine (701-328-3722) or go to: http://www.nd.gov/ndic/lrc-infopage.htm

