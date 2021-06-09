 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applicants sought for North Dakota State Water Commission
0 Comments

Applicants sought for North Dakota State Water Commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking applicants for the State Water Commission.

The board overseeing water projects in North Dakota comprises the governor, agriculture commissioner and eight regional representatives appointed by the governor to six-year terms.

Those eight members' resignations were triggered by state law on Jan. 1, the first year of each four-year term of the governor. Burgum was reelected to a second term in 2020.

Current members may reapply; three must be reappointed to fill out their terms, for continuity. Applications are at apps.nd.gov/gov/boards; the deadline is July 15. All commissioners will keep serving until the governor names the membership.

The 2021 Legislature established a new state Department of Water Resources, which will be headed by a director who will hire and oversee the state engineer and Water Resources staff.

Applications will soon open for the Cabinet-level job; the governor will name the director, subject to approval of a commission majority.

+1 
Doug Burgum mug

Doug Burgum

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping vengeful ghosts at bay in this mysterious California mansion

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News