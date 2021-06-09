Applicants sought for North Dakota State Water Commission

Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking applicants for the State Water Commission.

The board overseeing water projects in North Dakota comprises the governor, agriculture commissioner and eight regional representatives appointed by the governor to six-year terms.

Those eight members' resignations were triggered by state law on Jan. 1, the first year of each four-year term of the governor. Burgum was reelected to a second term in 2020.

Current members may reapply; three must be reappointed to fill out their terms, for continuity. Applications are at apps.nd.gov/gov/boards; the deadline is July 15. All commissioners will keep serving until the governor names the membership.

The 2021 Legislature established a new state Department of Water Resources, which will be headed by a director who will hire and oversee the state engineer and Water Resources staff.

Applications will soon open for the Cabinet-level job; the governor will name the director, subject to approval of a commission majority.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

