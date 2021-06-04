 Skip to main content
Applicants sought for North Dakota medical marijuana board
Pure Dakota Health has purchased the medical marijuana dispensary at 1207 Memorial Highway in Bismarck.

Gov. Doug Burgum is accepting applications for North Dakota's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board after changes to the panel's membership by the 2021 Legislature.

Applications are at apps.nd.gov/gov/boards. The deadline is June 30. Current board members' terms will expire July 31.

New membership of the nine-member board includes six people appointed by the governor: a health care provider, a state Health Department representative, a manufacturing representative, a dispensary representative, a registered qualifying patient and a licensed pharmacist.

Voters in 2016 approved medical marijuana. The 2017 Legislature implemented the program, which has 5,392 active patient cards and eight dispensaries operating in the state, including one in Bismarck.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

