Amendments sought for bill that would revise North Dakota abortion laws

Physicians are urging changes to a bill touted by supporters as clarifying North Dakota's abortion laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion last year.

Suggested changes include making it easier for pregnant women in dire medical situations to seek abortions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday heard Senate Bill 2150, brought by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, who said it is to "figure out how do we make the language that was already on the books concise and not ambiguous" in the state's 2007 abortion trigger ban and 2013 "heartbeat bill." The latter bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected -- as early as six weeks -- “except when a medical emergency exists that prevents compliance” with the law.

"This bill is not about whether you support or oppose abortion. This bill is about cleaning up some language," Myrdal told the Senate panel.

The Red River Women's Clinic, North Dakota's sole abortion provider, moved from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in June that triggered North Dakota's 2007 law to take effect. The clinic is challenging the state law, which would ban virtually all abortions but for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. The state Supreme Court will rule soon on a judge's temporary block of the trigger ban.

Under the ban, doctors could be charged with a Class C felony for performing an abortion during medical emergencies and in cases of rape or incest, but they could argue in court that the affirmative defenses for rape, incest and protection of the life of a mother outlined in the law protect them from criminal liability.

The bill would change the ban's affirmative defenses into exceptions, which supporters say would take the legal burden off medical providers.

The bill would allow for abortions for rape and incest only before six weeks gestation. It also would allow for treatment of ectopic pregnancies, a dangerous, nonviable scenario in which a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus.

"These revisions might not be perfect," said North Dakota Catholic Conference Executive Director Christopher Dodson, who reviewed the bill for the panel. "We might find other sections or statutes that should be revised. ... The bill, however, provides a better way than the existing statutes of implementing what the Legislature has already enacted and removes unnecessary and confusing language."

Proposed changes

Physicians told the Senate panel of devastating pregnancy complications, and requested amendments they'd like to see for broader exceptions.

Those include changing "and" to "or" in language in the definition of a medical emergency, of "substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."

"I cannot in good conscience sit and watch my patient deteriorate to the point of substantial and irreversible harm prior to intervention," Grand Forks obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Brendan Boe said.

Another request included extending the limit on six weeks gestation for abortions in cases of rape and incest. Many women don't know they're pregnant at that point in time.

"Proof of rape and incest will be difficult to obtain and the law does not make it clear when documentation will be required as proof," Bismarck maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Ana Tobiasz said. "Additionally, limiting this exception to six weeks gestation effectively makes it impossible for the majority of these individuals in horrific circumstances to seek abortion care."

She also raised concerns about the bill not allowing an exception for abortions "for lethal anomalies," such as anencephaly, or a fetus's absence of a skull.

"My ask is that these families not be forced to carry to term with these types of uniformly lethal diagnoses," Tobiasz told the Senate panel. "The majority of families who receive these types of diagnoses will opt for termination, and 100% of them currently travel out of state to receive the same compassionate care that they should be able to receive close to home."

Dickinson obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Erica Hofland said, "We give women these kind of dire diagnoses, we want to be able to let them be in the driver's seat. It's not you, it's not me, it is them and their family, and that is what I think is lacking in this."

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill, but will "consider it at a later time," Chair Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, told the panel.

Last year, 532 abortions took place in North Dakota, according to provisional data from the state Division of Vital Records. None occurred after August 2022.