A North Dakota Senate panel on Tuesday advanced a bill to remove sexual material from public libraries' children's collections, as House lawmakers took up a similar bill.

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave a unanimous "do pass" recommendation to House Bill 1205 by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson. The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.

The House had passed a broader version of the bill in a 65-28 vote, but the Senate panel overhauled the bill with amendments, making it specific to minors and public libraries' children's collections.

Lefor's bill would define "explicit sexual material" as "any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

The bill would mandate public libraries to come up with policies and procedures before next year for removing or relocating "explicit sexual material," handling requests to remove or relocate books, developing age-appropriate book collections, and periodically reviewing collections. Libraries also would have to submit a "compliance report" on their policies to lawmakers.

The bill also makes clear it would apply to "any children's book inventory maintained by a public library."

Supporters say the two bills would protect children against pornography. Opponents have decried the bills as censorship.

Amendments

The House Judiciary Committee heard Senate Bill 2360 by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan. The Senate last month passed the bill 38-9.

Boehm presented amendments to the bill. Committee Chair Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, told the Tribune he didn't expect the panel to immediately act on the bill Tuesday.

The Senate-passed bill would criminalize with a misdemeanor charge the willful display of "explicit sexual material" at "newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public." Such material would include images or written descriptions of various sex acts, nudity or partial nudity.

Among his proposed amendments is an addition of "public library or public school library" to "where minors are or may be invited as part of the general public."

His amendments also would exempt from criminal liability a "public library for limited access for educational purposes carried on at such an institution by adults only."

The amendments also would eliminate "sex-based classifications" from the proposed list of "explicit sexual material," which would include written and visual depictions of various sex acts, nudity and partial nudity.

Boehm stressed that his bill would mean for material to be "taken as a whole."

"We all hear that we're going to ban the Bible or we're not going to be able to have this out there or that out there," he told the House panel. "'Taken as a whole' means that ... if there's one scene in there or one thing and it's sexually explicit, it does not mean that that book gets to be taken out of the system."

State Librarian Mary Soucie told House budget writers last week that the State Library would need 71 temporary staff to review its fiction collection and 35 temporary staff to review ebooks, should Boehm's bill pass.

Research

Boehm has touted a team of "local North Dakotans" and "local parents" whose monthslong research uncovered "sexually explicit content" in 40 libraries statewide.

The Tribune asked Boehm for details of the research, which he said was carried out in part by his daughter-in-law and her sister.

"Just normal people. They aren't some nefarious group that everybody thinks they are, or that they're funded by somebody," Boehm told the Tribune.

He provided the Tribune with the researchers' list of books, which he said they curated by citing the American Library Association finding the titles as the most challenged due to "sexually explicit graphics and/or language, profanity, violence, and depictions of child abuse."

"These books are widely available in public libraries and schools across ND," the list states.

The list includes 12 books called the "Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2021 Available in North Dakota Libraries":

"Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison

"Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison

"Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie

"This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson

"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson

"Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Perez

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas

"Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human" by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan

"Sex is a Funny Word: A Book About Bodies, Feelings, and YOU" by Cory Silverberg

The list also names libraries where the books are available.

"Let's Talk About It" specifically has been the subject of North Dakota Republican lawmakers' scorn. Lefor has called it "225 pages of despicable filth."

Challenges

"Let's Talk About It" also has been the subject of over half the 48 requests for reconsideration submitted to eight North Dakota public libraries in the last five years, according to State Librarian Mary Soucie. Her data reflects 60 of the 83 public libraries, as of mid-January.

The majority of public libraries have had zero requests for reconsideration since 2018, she said.

The requests challenging "Let's Talk About It" include 14 at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library and eight at the Dickinson Area Public Library, according to Soucie.

Public libraries in North Dakota as of 2021 collectively owned more than 4.9 million items.