 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amended North Dakota legislative redistricting plan would release drafts once ready for meetings
0 comments
top story

Amended North Dakota legislative redistricting plan would release drafts once ready for meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Redrawing ND
JASON HEUPEL, TRIBUNE

North Dakota's Senate soon will vote on a bill for the Legislature's redistricting process, with a provision allowing public access to draft plans once ready for lawmakers' meetings.

The initial bill draft drew opposition for exempting from state open records law a draft of the redistricting plan until presented or distributed at a legislative meeting.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave a unanimous "do pass" recommendation to House Bill 1397, brought by four Republican majority floor leaders. The House earlier passed the bill 85-8 and would have to agree on Senate amendments if the bill passes the second chamber.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, who presented amendments on Thursday, told the committee the changes aim "to give the public a greater degree of confidence that we're trying to be as open as we can here."

Draft redistricting plans would be available online for the public to access once ready for the redistricting committee, likely two weeks in advance, he said.

"As soon as they're ready, a link would be provided," he told the Tribune. "What we're trying to avoid here is people have to come to the hearing, show up that day and then find out about it, so they have no time to prepare."

The bill still contains the open records exemption. Anderson said the exemption is for withholding preliminary versions of draft plans.

A redistricting committee would meet several times this summer and fall before a special legislative session later this year. Redistricting occurs every 10 years, using census data.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each having one senator and two representatives. Republicans control the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

+1 
Howard Anderson

Howard Anderson

 PROVIDED

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Procedural vote on marijuana ballot measure

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News