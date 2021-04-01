Amended North Dakota legislative redistricting plan would release drafts once ready for meetings

North Dakota's Senate soon will vote on a bill for the Legislature's redistricting process, with a provision allowing public access to draft plans once ready for lawmakers' meetings.

The initial bill draft drew opposition for exempting from state open records law a draft of the redistricting plan until presented or distributed at a legislative meeting.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave a unanimous "do pass" recommendation to House Bill 1397, brought by four Republican majority floor leaders. The House earlier passed the bill 85-8 and would have to agree on Senate amendments if the bill passes the second chamber.

Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, who presented amendments on Thursday, told the committee the changes aim "to give the public a greater degree of confidence that we're trying to be as open as we can here."

Draft redistricting plans would be available online for the public to access once ready for the redistricting committee, likely two weeks in advance, he said.