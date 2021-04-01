Amended North Dakota legislative redistricting plan would release drafts once ready for meetings

North Dakota's Senate soon will vote on a bill for the Legislature's redistricting process, with a provision allowing public access to draft plans once ready for lawmakers' meetings.
The initial bill draft drew opposition for exempting from state open records law a draft of the redistricting plan until presented or distributed at a legislative meeting.
The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave a unanimous "do pass" recommendation to House Bill 1397, brought by four Republican majority floor leaders. The House earlier passed the bill 85-8 and would have to agree on Senate amendments if the bill passes the second chamber.
Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, who presented amendments on Thursday, told the committee the changes aim "to give the public a greater degree of confidence that we're trying to be as open as we can here."
Draft redistricting plans would be available online for the public to access once ready for the redistricting committee, likely two weeks in advance, he said.
"As soon as they're ready, a link would be provided," he told the Tribune. "What we're trying to avoid here is people have to come to the hearing, show up that day and then find out about it, so they have no time to prepare."
The bill still contains the open records exemption. Anderson said the exemption is for withholding preliminary versions of draft plans.
A redistricting committee would meet several times this summer and fall before a special legislative session later this year. Redistricting occurs every 10 years, using census data.
North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each having one senator and two representatives. Republicans control the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.