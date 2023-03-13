Two North Dakota funds that support agriculture-related businesses are providing more than $1 million in grants to six projects this quarter, including one in Edgeley.

Butcher's Edge is getting $175,000 through the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund, according to the state Agriculture Department. The Edgeley custom meat business will use the money to upgrade equipment.

The fund administered by the Agriculture Department and state-owned Bank of North Dakota was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses. It's providing one other grant this quarter -- $151,000 for Medina-based Kramlich Deede Meats to upgrade and expand processing.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is providing grants totaling $700,000 to four projects, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.

Grand Forks-based Epitome Energy LLC was awarded $250,000 toward building a soybean crush facility near the city. New Rockford-based North American Bison LLC also is getting $250,000, to upgrade technology.

Grand Forks-based Vertipads Inc. was awarded $150,000 to develop infrastructure to service agricultural drones. Fargo ag technology company 701x Inc. is getting $50,000 to develop a real-time health and location system for cattle.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing May 17-18 in Dickinson. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1. For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZM2EvM.

ADD will hold its next grant application hearing those same days in Dickinson. Applications must be received by April 18. For more information go to bit.ly/3mwZE7P.