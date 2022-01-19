AG: Hettinger school board, Stark County didn't meet open meetings, records laws

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued opinions Wednesday that two western North Dakota governments ran afoul of state open meetings and records laws.

Stark County initially denied and delayed in providing requested records related to finalist applications for a human resources position.

At the time, the county government was dealing with staff turnover, illnesses and administration of the 2020 election. The requester received the records after more than two months, an "unreasonable" delay, according to the attorney general.

The Hettinger School Board must amend its meeting minutes and provide a recording or transcript of a 41-minute executive session held Jan. 13, 2021, in violation of the open meetings law.

The meeting notice didn't provide sufficient information about the closed session's topic, Stenehjem said. Board members discussed unrelated topics during the meeting.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0