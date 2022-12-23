 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

AG: Billings County commissioners violated open meetings law

  • 0
Medora view

Pacific Avenue in Medora as seen from the nearby Medora Cemetery overlooking the Old West tourist town in the western North Dakota Badlands, July 2021.

 JACK DURA

Billings County commissioners violated North Dakota's open meetings law when they met individually last year with the county state's attorney and state Department of Transportation director, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley. 

Badlands advocates had requested an attorney general opinion regarding the meetings in Medora about a potential Little Missouri Bridge project.

Wrigley issued his opinion Thursday on the matter, finding a violation in the three commissioners' "series of smaller gatherings."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Here, the commissioners mutually decided to collect specific information in a manner that allowed them to speak privately to one person about a contentious matter of public business," he wrote. "It is my opinion that the multiple conversations candidly acknowledged by the state's attorney constituted a meeting of the commission, which required (public) notice."

People are also reading…

The commission told Wrigley there was no intent to circumvent the law, according to his opinion.

Billings County State's Attorney Pat Weir told Wrigley a noticed meeting wasn't scheduled because of the timing and "because I was and still am convinced that the commissioners have every legal right to seek out information from whatever source as long as there isn't a quorum nor any intent to use the 'third' person as conduit to accomplish what the law forbids." 

The commissioners must draft minutes of the meetings and provide them free of charge to requesters. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that pays $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators. North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment was finished 11 months ahead of schedule. The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department has resigned. The governor’s office says Secretary of Health Joan Adam is retiring. But she has faced criticism from conservatives after the Department of Health rewarded a grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The grant was to provide community health care workers. Transgender-rights advocates, including The Transformation Project, have long said that transgender youth face discrimination and hostility, leading to depression, isolation and suicidal thoughts. The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken up efforts to discriminate against transgender youth.

Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear

Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear

South Dakota’s ethics board has dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.” The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board evaluating the complaint met after they received the results of a Division of Criminal Investigation probe into trips the Republican governor took in 2019. They then unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint. But former Judge David Gienapp, one of the board members, says “there may or may not have been actions contrary” to the state law that bars government aircraft from being used only while conducting “state business." But state law does not define what state business is.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientific accomplishments of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News