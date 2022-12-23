AG: Billings County commissioners violated open meetings law

Billings County commissioners violated North Dakota's open meetings law when they met individually last year with the county state's attorney and state Department of Transportation director, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
Badlands advocates had requested an attorney general opinion regarding the meetings in Medora about a potential Little Missouri Bridge project.
Wrigley issued his opinion Thursday on the matter, finding a violation in the three commissioners' "series of smaller gatherings."
"Here, the commissioners mutually decided to collect specific information in a manner that allowed them to speak privately to one person about a contentious matter of public business," he wrote. "It is my opinion that the multiple conversations candidly acknowledged by the state's attorney constituted a meeting of the commission, which required (public) notice."
The commission told Wrigley there was no intent to circumvent the law, according to his opinion.
Billings County State's Attorney Pat Weir told Wrigley a noticed meeting wasn't scheduled because of the timing and "because I was and still am convinced that the commissioners have every legal right to seek out information from whatever source as long as there isn't a quorum nor any intent to use the 'third' person as conduit to accomplish what the law forbids."
The commissioners must draft minutes of the meetings and provide them free of charge to requesters.