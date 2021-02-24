After 2019 flaps, North Dakota House passes bill tweaking state audit practices

The bill also would give whistleblower protections to state employees submitting information of potential violations or misuse of funds to the state auditor, and would make that information confidential. Mock said the protections are similar to ones in place for other state government entities.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, brought the bill after friction in 2019 between lawmakers and Gallion.

The 2019 Legislature passed a law requiring legislative approval before the state auditor launches performance audits, which are deep probes of financial issues. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued an opinion that the law likely is unconstitutional. Gallion has ignored the law, citing the attorney general opinion.

The bill would undo that law and allow the state auditor to launch performance audits he determines necessary and "within the resources available."

"There is no approval or permission needed from (the Legislature's audit review committee)," Mock told the House.

The House on Wednesday also defeated two bills that sought to repeal the law, which Mock called no longer necessary given the first bill's changes.