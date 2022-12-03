ADA upgrades complete at North Dakota Capitol

Accessibility improvements at the North Dakota Capitol are largely complete, but one activist sees more to do.

The 2021 Legislature approved $775,000 from a state building fund for the project, including upgrades in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A study in 2020 found myriad ADA compliance issues throughout the Capitol, from narrow doors to little meeting room space for wheelchairs to no Braille signage at room entries.

The project is expected to cost less than budgeted, according to Facility Management Director John Boyle. The plan is to have all the work done by Monday, when the Legislature’s organizational session begins in advance of the 2023 session, which starts Jan. 3.

Improvements include:

ADA-standard railings

Automatic door openers for legislative meeting rooms and House and Senate chambers

Ramp replacing a wheelchair lift in the Brynhild Haugland Room

Double doors widened from 30 inches a side to 42 inches on one side and 18 inches on the other

Two men’s and two women’s restrooms converted to be ADA-compliant

Braille signs installed to identify meeting rooms

24 assistive listening devices available for checkout for meeting rooms

Wheelchair space in the North Dakota Supreme Court’s Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom

Bathroom upgrades in the Judicial Wing

The project also included converting the Capitol’s Missouri River Room into three large, ADA-compliant family restrooms, Boyle said. Green and red lights denote vacancy and occupancy, respectively.

The improvements bring the state Capitol into ADA compliance, according to Boyle.

He said he is asking for $100,000 in his 2023-25 budget request to the Legislature to hire consultants to review other state buildings in Bismarck for ADA compliance — “buildings that people, the public uses.”

Carel Two-Eagle, who uses crutches due to osteoarthritis and advocated for the upgrades, welcomes the improvements, notably the family restrooms.

“They’re really nice, and it looks to me like they’re well thought-out,” she said.

The wider doors also “are great,” she said.

“For me to get through a doorway is easy, but someone in one of those electric chairs, it’s murder,” Two-Eagle said.

She sees more that could be done for people with visual impairments, such as signs and reader boards directing visitors and at meeting rooms. She noted that not all people who are blind read Braille.

“If you can’t see well, anything that promotes your independence is a plus,” said Two-Eagle, who welcomes a review of other state buildings for ADA compliance.

Boyle said the Braille signage meets 2010 ADA standards specified by the Legislature’s bill.

Also, some people who use motorized wheelchairs toured and reviewed the upgrades, and were “very pleased with the improvements,” Boyle said.

People who would like further assistance accessing the Capitol can contact Legislative Council or Facility Management.