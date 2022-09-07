Abortion rights, Mund's ideology feature in North Dakota U.S. House debate

Abortion rights and the independent status of the former Miss America seeking North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat were among an array of topics in the race's first debate Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and independent Cara Mund debated on Forum News Service columnist Rob Port's Plain Talk Podcast.

Mund, the first North Dakotan to win the Miss America title, turned in more than 2,600 signatures Tuesday to run as an independent; she needs 1,000 valid signatures of North Dakota voters to make the November ballot. Review of her petitions was ongoing Wednesday.

She is a 2016 Brown University alumna and recently graduated with honors from Harvard Law School. Armstrong is an attorney and former state senator seeking his third term in Congress.

Abortion

Their debate came days after Democratic-NPL nominee Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing pressure from party leaders related to Mund's bid. Armstrong and Haugen oppose abortion; Mund is running to try to preserve abortion rights, among other reasons.

Mund raised issues of enforcement and effects of North Dakota's 2007 trigger law banning abortion but for cases of rape, incest and life of the mother.

The law was triggered after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established nationwide abortion rights. The state law was to take effect late last month, but it's being challenged in court and a judge put it on hold as he weighs arguments from what was the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.

Mund said she'd like to see Roe made into federal law.

Armstrong said the Dobbs ruling rightfully returned the issue of abortion rights to state legislatures. He said states' statutes can define rape and incest. He said he supports North Dakota's trigger ban.

Independent

Mund outlined why she is an independent, saying she won't pay the $3,500 fee to seek the North Dakota GOP endorsement for Congress, and wouldn't take orders from House leaders on votes.

Port questioned her on her independent status and asked what Republicans support her, citing a recent Mund event held by prominent Democrats.

Mund said she's "coming out against (President Joe) Biden" and supports many Republican policies. She also said she would caucus with Republicans in Congress.

"The reason I'm going as an independent is I don't want (Republican) Kevin McCarthy to tell me how to vote. I don't want (Democrat) Nancy Pelosi to tell me how to vote," she said, referring to two powerful leaders in Congress. "I want to vote what's best for North Dakotans."

Armstrong said, "It's OK to be friends with people you disagree with, but I do think ... when you announce into a race in the early beginning of August, people are going to look at it, people are going to ask questions, and I think that's fair."

Mund disagrees with Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Armstrong called it "a terrible policy."

Past independent U.S. Senate candidate James Germalic, of West Fargo, also submitted signatures to run for U.S. House, but did not have enough to make the ballot.

Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.