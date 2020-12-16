Abandoned auto funds available from state

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Solid Waste Program is accepting applications for project funding from the state Abandoned Auto Fund.
Local and state governments can apply for reimbursement toward the cost of collecting and recycling abandoned automobiles and large equipment. The program also provides technical assistance to communities in cleaning stockpiles of major appliances and other scrap metal. Operations that have benefited in the past include landfills, local public health units, cities and counties.
The 2019 Legislature designated $250,000 for the program. About $100,000 is still available and must be utilized by June 30, 2021.
To apply, go to https://deq.nd.gov/WM/AbandonedMotorVehicle/.
