'A unique set of circumstances' surrounds Ruso wind farm compliance with new lighting law

At issue is whether there’s leeway within the law to allow for a wind farm without the light mitigating technology.

“It pains me to be taking a position that would potentially allow a company to develop a new project without it, but I am also, more than anything else, a believer of fair regulatory approaches,” said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, who was among the first in the state to advocate for light mitigating technology.

She suggested that the PSC issue a permit for the project with the condition that Southern Power install an alternative light mitigating technology as soon as one is approved by the FAA. She indicated she would like the company to provide regular updates on the availability of the equipment. One option under development is a system that dims the blinking lights, depending on visibility conditions.

Southern Power suggested that condition in a memo submitted to the PSC before Thursday’s hearing.

Brian Johnson, an attorney serving as advocacy staff for the PSC, argued that there is little leeway under the law. He pointed to language that wind farms “must be equipped” with a light mitigation system.