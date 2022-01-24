3rd quarter taxable sales in North Dakota up from previous year

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2021 were up 12.1% from the same three months the previous year, when the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam.

Taxable sales and purchases for July, August and September of 2021 totaled $5.3 billion, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

“The upward trend in the third quarter shows economic growth,” Kroshus said. “I am optimistic that the trend will continue, as the economy stabilizes from the impacts of the pandemic.”

Fourteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases in taxable sales and purchases when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Mining and oil extraction was up more than 37%, and retail trade increased 7.5%.

“It’s encouraging to see the quarterly increase, as well as the positive growth in specific industries, such as retail trade; arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation and food services; and mining and oil extraction,” Kroshus said. “With almost all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction.”

Bismarck saw an over-the-year jump in taxable sales and purchases of 5.6%. The state's three other large cities also saw increases -- 2.4% in Grand Forks, 4.6% in Minot and 12.9% in Fargo. Mandan was up 2.6%.

Central and western cities with large increases included Williston (29.7%), Wishek (32.2%) and Watford City (37%); counties included McIntosh (24.5%), Billings (26.9%), Williams (28.2%) and McKenzie (33.2%).

Burleigh County saw a 5.6% increase; Morton County was up 3.6%.

For more information, go to www.nd.gov/tax/data.

